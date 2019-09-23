Canada election: Find your riding, your local candidates and their voting history

On October 21, Canadians will head to voting booth for Canada’s 2019 Federal Election. Find your riding and learn more about the candidates, and voting history of your area below.
Avalon
Bonavista–Burin–Trinity
Coast of Bays–Central–Notre Dame
Labrador
Cardigan
Charlottetown
Egmont
Malpeque
Cape Breton–Canso
Central Nova
Cumberland–Colchester
Dartmouth–Cole Harbour
Halifax
Halifax West
Kings–Hants
Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook
South Shore–St. Margarets
Sydney–Victoria
West Nova
Acadie–Bathurst
Beauséjour
Fredericton
Fundy Royal
Madawaska–Restigouche
Miramichi–Grand Lake
Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe
New Brunswick Southwest
Saint John–Rothesay
Tobique–Mactaquac
Abitibi–Baie-James–Nunavik–Eeyou
Abitibi–Témiscamingue
Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Alfred-Pellan
Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation
Avignon–La Mitis–Matane–Matapédia
Beauce
Beauport–Côte-de-Beaupré–Île d’Orléans–Charlevoix
Beauport–Limoilou
Bécancour–Nicolet–Saurel
Bellechasse–Les Etchemins–Lévis
Beloeil–Chambly
Berthier–Maskinongé
Bourassa
Brome–Missisquoi
Brossard–Saint-Lambert
Charlesbourg–Haute-Saint-Charles
Châteauguay–Lacolle
Chicoutimi–Le Fjord
Compton–Stanstead
Dorval–Lachine–LaSalle
Drummond
Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine
Gatineau
Hochelaga
Honoré-Mercier
Hull–Aylmer
Joliette
Jonquière
La Pointe-de-l’Île
La Prairie
Lac-Saint-Jean
Lac-Saint-Louis
LaSalle–Émard–Verdun
Laurentides–Labelle
Laurier–Sainte-Marie
Laval–Les Îles
Longueuil–Charles-LeMoyne
Lévis–Lotbinière
Longueuil–Saint-Hubert
Louis-Hébert
Louis-Saint-Laurent
Manicouagan
Marc-Aurèle-Fortin
Mégantic–L’Érable
Mirabel
Montarville
Montcalm
Montmagny–L’Islet–Kamouraska–Rivière-du-Loup
Mount Royal
Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount
Outremont
Papineau
Pierre-Boucher–Les Patriotes–Verchères
Pierrefonds–Dollard
Pontiac
Portneuf–Jacques-Cartier
Québec
Repentigny
Richmond–Arthabaska
Rimouski-Neigette–Témiscouata–Les Basques
Rivière-des-Mille-Îles
Rivière-du-Nord
Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie
Saint-Hyacinthe–Bagot
Saint-Jean
Saint-Laurent
Saint-Léonard–Saint-Michel
Saint-Maurice–Champlain
Salaberry–Suroît
Shefford
Sherbrooke
Terrebonne
Thérèse-De Blainville
Trois-Rivières
Vaudreuil–Soulanges
Ville-Marie–Le Sud-Ouest–Île-des-Soeurs
Vimy
Ajax
Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing
Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill
Barrie-Innisfil
Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte
Bay of Quinte
Beaches-East York
Brampton Centre
Brampton East
Brampton North
Brampton South
Brampton West
Brantford-Brant
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound
Burlington
Cambridge
Carleton
Chatham-Kent-Leamington
Davenport
Don Valley East
Don Valley North
Don Valley West
Dufferin-Caledon
Durham
Eglinton-Lawrence
Elgin-Middlesex-London
Essex
Etobicoke Centre
Etobicoke-Lakeshore
Etobicoke North
Flamborough-Glanbrook
Glengarry-Prescott-Russell
Guelph
Haldimand-Norfolk
Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock
Hamilton Centre
Hamilton East-Stoney Creek
Hamilton Mountain
Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas
Hastings-Lennox and Addington
Humber River-Black Creek
Huron-Bruce
Kanata-Carleton
Kenora
King-Vaughan
Kingston and the Islands
Kitchener Centre
Kitchener-Conestoga
Kitchener South-Hespeler
Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
London-Fanshawe
London North Centre
London West
Markham-Stouffville
Markham-Thornhill
Markham-Unionville
Milton
Mississauga Centre
Mississauga East-Cooksville
Mississauga-Erin Mills
Mississauga-Lakeshore
Mississauga-Malton
Mississauga-Streetsville
Nepean
Newmarket-Aurora
Niagara Centre
Niagara Falls
Niagara West
Nickel Belt
Nipissing-Timiskaming
Northumberland-Peterborough South
Oakville
Oakville North-Burlington
Orléans
Oshawa
Ottawa Centre
Ottawa South
Ottawa-Vanier
Ottawa West-Nepean
Oxford
Parkdale-High Park
Parry Sound-Muskoka
Perth-Wellington
Peterborough-Kawartha
Pickering-Uxbridge
Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke
Richmond Hill
St. Catharines
Sarnia-Lambton
Sault Ste. Marie
Scarborough-Agincourt
Scarborough Centre
Scarborough-Guildwood
Scarborough North
Scarborough-Rouge Park
Scarborough Southwest
Simcoe-Grey
Simcoe North
Spadina-Fort York
Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry
Sudbury
Thornhill
Thunder Bay-Rainy River
Thunder Bay-Superior North
Timmins-James Bay
Toronto Centre
Toronto-Danforth
Toronto-St. Paul’s
University-Rosedale
Vaughan-Woodbridge
Waterloo
Wellington-Halton Hills
Whitby
Willowdale
Windsor-Tecumseh
Windsor West
York Centre
York-Simcoe
York South-Weston
Brandon–Souris
Charleswood–St. James–Assiniboia–Headingley
Churchill–Keewatinook Aski
Dauphin–Swan River–Neepawa
Elmwood–Transcona
Kildonan–St. Paul
Portage–Lisgar
Provencher
Saint Boniface–Saint Vital
Selkirk–Interlake–Eastman
Winnipeg Centre
Winnipeg North
Winnipeg South
Winnipeg South Centre
Battlefords–Lloydminster
Cypress Hills–Grasslands
Desnethé–Missinippi–Churchill River
Carlton Trail–Eagle Creek
Moose Jaw–Lake Centre–Lanigan
Prince Albert
Regina–Lewvan
Regina–Qu’Appelle
Regina–Wascana
Saskatoon–Grasswood
Saskatoon–University
Saskatoon West
Souris–Moose Mountain
Yorkton–Melville
Banff-Airdrie
Battle River-Crowfoot
Bow River
Calgary Centre
Calgary Confederation
Calgary Forest Lawn
Calgary Heritage
Calgary Midnapore
Calgary Nose Hill
Calgary Rocky Ridge
Calgary Shepard
Calgary Signal Hill
Calgary Skyview
Edmonton Centre
Edmonton Griesbach
Edmonton Manning
Edmonton Mill Woods
Edmonton Riverbend
Edmonton Strathcona
Edmonton West
Edmonton-Wetaskiwin
Foothills
Fort McMurray-Cold Lake
Grande Prairie-Mackenzie
Lakeland
Lethbridge
Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner
Peace River-Westlock
Red Deer-Lacombe
Red Deer-Mountain View
St. Albert-Edmonton
Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan
Sturgeon River-Parkland
Yellowhead
Abbotsford
Burnaby North-Seymour
Burnaby South
Cariboo-Prince George
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola
Chilliwack-Hope
Cloverdale-Langley City
Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam
Courtenay-Alberni
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford
Delta
Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke
Fleetwood-Port Kells
Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo
Kelowna-Lake Country
Kootenay-Columbia
Langley-Aldergrove
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
Nanaimo-Ladysmith
New Westminster-Burnaby
North Island-Powell River
North Okanagan-Shuswap
North Vancouver
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge
Port Moody-Coquitlam
Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies
Richmond Centre
Saanich-Gulf Islands
Skeena-Bulkley Valley
South Okanagan-West Kootenay
South Surrey-White Rock
Steveston-Richmond East
Surrey Centre
Surrey-Newton
Vancouver Centre
Vancouver East
Vancouver Granville
Vancouver Kingsway
Vancouver Quadra
Vancouver South
Victoria
West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country
