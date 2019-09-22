Canada election: North Okanagan-Shuswap

The job as MP for the North Okanagan-Shuswap isn’t one that changes hands very often. Darrel Stinson served the communities from 1993 to 2006. Then Colin Mayes served from 2006 to 2015. Now Conservative Mel Arnold hopes to stick around after winning for the first time in 2015.

Arnold garnered 27,490 votes (39.3 per cent) to top the polls in 2015. Liberal Cindy Derkaz received 20,949 votes (29.9 per cent) to beat out New Democrat Jacqui Gingras, who got 17,907 votes (25.6 per cent).

Arnold has brought on controversy after being questioned on different occasions about his view that there is not sufficient evidence that climate change is mainly caused by humans.

In June, Arnold responded to a letter in Vernon Morning Star newspaper where he was accused of not being available to constituents.

“I campaigned on a commitment to being accessible to the voters of the North Okanagan-Shuswap and I continue to follow through on my commitment,” Arnold wrote in the paper.

“I have made it a priority to consistently seek input from the people of the North Okanagan-Shuswap through multiple surveys, open houses, town halls and an overall approach of being accessible.”

Derkaz will once again take on Arnold. Local nurse Harwinder Sandhu is the NDP candidate.

Candidates

Conservative: Mel Arnold

Liberal: Cindy Derkaz

NDP: Harwinder Sandhu

Green: Marc Reinarz

People’s Party of Canada: Kyle Delfing

Geography

The riding includes the communities of Vernon, Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

Demographics

European: 102,155, 83.9 per cent

Aboriginal: 10,960 9 per cent

South Asian: 1,055 0.9 per cent

Chinese: 735 0.6 per cent