SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Complete list of promises made during the 2021 campaign

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:41 am
Canada election: Complete list of promises made during the 2021 campaign - image View image in full screen

What has Justin Trudeau promised to do if you vote Liberal? What has Erin O’Toole, Annamie Paul, Jagmeet Singh, or Yves-Francois Blanchet promised to get you to vote for them? As Canada prepares to vote on Sept. 20, Global News is tracking each and every promise made by the main party leaders across several broad categories.

When one of the main party leaders makes a promise, Global News reporters will list it here and on a page specific to the topic. For example, any promises about a carbon tax or cap and trade system will go on the climate change story.

Here’s a running list of promises the Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole, Annamie Paul, Jagmeet Singh, and Yves-Francois Blanchet have made from the time the campaign starts to election day:

View promises by topic:

Skip to promises made by:

Canada election: Complete list of promises made during the 2021 campaign - image

Conservative Promises

Canada election: Complete list of promises made during the 2021 campaign - image

Liberal Promises

Canada election: Complete list of promises made during the 2021 campaign - image

NDP Promises

Jagmeet Singh and the NDP unveiled a blueprint for their platform on August 12, including a variety of promises including universal pharmacare, dental care, a $20 minimum wage and cancellation of student debt. The 115-page document pledges a one per cent tax on households with fortunes topping $10 million and a temporary 15 per cent tax on large companies that enjoyed windfall profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

Canada election: Complete list of promises made during the 2021 campaign - image

Green Party Promises

 

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
Canada election: Complete list of promises made during the 2021 campaign - image

Bloc Québécois Promises

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagndp promises tagJustin Trudeau promises tagJagmeet Singh Promises tagCanada election promises tagAnnamie Paul promises tagBloc Quebecois promises tagConservatives promises tagErin O'Toole promises tagGreen Party promises tagliberal party promises tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers