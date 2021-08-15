Canada election: Complete list of promises made during the 2021 campaign

Send this page to someone via email

What has Justin Trudeau promised to do if you vote Liberal? What has Erin O’Toole, Annamie Paul, Jagmeet Singh, or Yves-Francois Blanchet promised to get you to vote for them? As Canada prepares to vote on Sept. 20, Global News is tracking each and every promise made by the main party leaders across several broad categories.

When one of the main party leaders makes a promise, Global News reporters will list it here and on a page specific to the topic. For example, any promises about a carbon tax or cap and trade system will go on the climate change story.

Here’s a running list of promises the Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole, Annamie Paul, Jagmeet Singh, and Yves-Francois Blanchet have made from the time the campaign starts to election day:

Conservative Promises

Liberal Promises

NDP Promises

Jagmeet Singh and the NDP unveiled a blueprint for their platform on August 12, including a variety of promises including universal pharmacare, dental care, a $20 minimum wage and cancellation of student debt. The 115-page document pledges a one per cent tax on households with fortunes topping $10 million and a temporary 15 per cent tax on large companies that enjoyed windfall profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green Party Promises

Bloc Québécois Promises