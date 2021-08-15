Canada election: Complete list of promises about tackling climate change

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a running list of the promises regarding climate change that Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole, Annamie Paul, Jagmeet Singh, and Yves-Francois Blanchet have made from the time the campaign starts to election day:

Conservative Promises

Liberal Promises

NDP Promises

Jagmeet Singh and the NDP unveiled a blueprint for their platform on August 12, including a variety of promises including universal pharmacare, dental care, a $20 minimum wage and cancellation of student debt. The 115-page document pledges a one per cent tax on households with fortunes topping $10 million and a temporary 15 per cent tax on large companies that enjoyed windfall profits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green Party Promises

