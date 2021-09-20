Live Canada election results 2021: Real-time results in the federal election

Canadians across the country head to the polls Monday, Sept. 20 to take part in the country’s 44th general election.

Polls close at 8:30 p.m. local time in Atlantic Canada, 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time, 8:30 p.m. Central Time, and 7 p.m. Pacific Time. Saskatchewan Polls close at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Global News will have live, real-time election results for all 338 ridings as polls begin to close across the country, starting with results in Newfoundland and Labrador. We will have live results by party and province so you can see who will be representing your riding in the House of Commons.

The live map above will update in real-time throughout election night as results from key ridings come in, so you can find out who will form the next Canadian government and who won in your riding.

Find my riding

Popular vote and gains and losses from dissolution

Key ridings and close races

The interactive below allows you to follow races across Canada in a number of unique ways.

After clicking on the drop down menu, you can choose multiple options including close races where the leading candidate has a lead of less than five percent, very close races where the leading candidate has less than a one per cent lead, races where the incumbent is set to lose and races where the incumbent is set to win.

