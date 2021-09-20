SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live coverage: 2021 Canadian election coverage

Posted September 20, 2021 4:17 pm
Live coverage of the 2021 Canada election on Global News View image in full screen
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 21: A supporter watches early election results roll in at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's election night headquarters on October 21, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images). Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Global News is providing live, multiplatform coverage of the 2021 Canadian election results throughout election day as the 44th federal election comes to an end — and Canadians choose their next government.

Global News’ Decision Canada 2021 live, commercial-free election night special will give Canadians an opportunity to watch uninterrupted coverage starting at 8 p.m. AT / 7 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. PT in the video player above.

Read more: Live Canada election results 2021: Real-time results in the federal election

Hosted by Global National anchor Dawna Friesen and The West Block anchor and Ottawa Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson, Decision Canada 2021 will bring you the very latest results on election night with a team of reporters checking in from across Canada.

You can watch live on our 24/7 National News stream, Amazon Prime Video, Roku, our Global TV app, YouTube, on Facebook, and as always, we will have comprehensive news articles, real-time riding results, and live election results from across the country on Globalnews.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians can also listen to Global News’ federal election coverage on Global News radio stations, Amazon Echo, Google Home, and RadioPlayer Canada.

The live blog below will have ongoing text, photo and video updates from the Global News election team so you can get live, real-time results from all of Canada’s 338 ridings.

