Liberals projected to form government – unclear if minority, majority

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is expected to hold onto power in the Canadian federal election.

But Global News is not projecting at this time whether the expected Liberal government will be a minority or a majority, as results continue to roll in amid a hotly contested pandemic election.

The pandemic election is the most expensive in Canadian history at an estimated $600 million, and speculation has been rampant about whether voters will choose to keep restraints on whichever party they elect to govern with a potential minority.

A majority government remains the glittering prize all parties eye during campaigns, but last-minute polling released Sunday night raised questions on whether one will actually be possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Polls closed in B.C. at 10 p.m. ET and at 9:30 p.m. ET from Quebec right the way west to Alberta.

Early results had begun trickling in from Atlantic Canada shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.

More to come.