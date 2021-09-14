Menu

Canada

CPC candidate Ted Falk quoted spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2021 5:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau responds following his comments made towards heckler' Canada election: Trudeau responds following his comments made towards heckler
WATCH: Canada election - Trudeau responds following his comments made towards heckler

Manitoba federal Conservative candidate Ted Falk was quoted in a local newspaper spreading misinformation about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Carillon newspaper quotes the incumbent candidate for Provencher urging constituents to “do their research” on vaccines.

Read more: The close calls: Here are the ridings that could have a photo finish on election night

The newspaper quotes Falk as saying his own research revealed a study from Public Health England which showed double-vaccinated people are 13 times more likely to die from the Delta variant compared to those who are unvaccinated.

In fact, Public Health England released a study in June that showed two doses of the vaccine are highly effective in preventing hospitalizations related to the Delta variant.

Falk also offered several credible sources of vaccine information, including the Public Health Agency of Canada, but was quoted as saying public health experts regularly provide conflicting information on COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Press has reached out to Falk’s campaign and the Conservative Party of Canada for comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
