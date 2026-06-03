Red Earth, Shoal Lake Cree Nation evacuees home as wildfire situation improves

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It was a busy scene at the Ramada Hotel off Idylwyld Drive as SUVs, taxis and charters pulled in and out of the pickup and drop -off points.

Evacuees from Red Earth Cree Nation and Shoal Lake Cree Nation are going back home as the wildfire situation near their nations improves.

Residents of these communities were initially evacuated due to the heavy smoke, as well as the only roads in and out coming under threat rather than direct fire danger to the communities.

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The last week has brought rain across the province alongside cooler temperatures. The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says that rain was the missing factor in fighting the fires.

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“We received a fair amount of rain through the area, and it improved the conditions,” said Bryan Chartrand, the SPSA’s director of land operations.

Along with Red Earth and Shoal Lake residents returning, the provincial fire ban has also been lifted.

“We’re confident that it’s drop our indexes enough that a fire ban is no longer required,” said Chartrand.

The bus back to Red Earth departed the Ramada, as the last of the evacuees who travelled by car trickle out of hotels across Saskatoon, happy that their homes are still intact.