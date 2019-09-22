Canada election: Provencher

Voters in the riding of Provencher head to the polls on Oct. 21.

While Provencher elected Liberal representatives from 1904 to 1957 and has voted Liberal when the party has seen surges of support nationally, the riding has been reliably Conservative for the last 60 years. It has never elected a New Democrat. The riding is currently represented by Tory Ted Falk, who won the seat after former Conservative MP Vic Toews and current Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench judge resigned in 2013.

Candidates

Liberals: Trevor Kirczenow

Trevor Kirczenow Conservatives: Ted Falk (Incumbent)

Ted Falk (Incumbent) NDP: TBD

TBD Green: Janine Gibson

Janine Gibson PPC: Wayne Sturby

Geography

The riding of Provencher is the southeastern portion of the province and includes the RMs of Springfield, Whitemouth, Reynolds, Richot, De Salaberry, and Moncalm. The riding also includes the towns of Niverville, St-Pierre-Jolys, Emerson, and the city of Steinbach.

History

The Provencher riding was created in 1871, just a year after Manitoba joined the Canadian Confederation. The district lost ground to Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman and Portage-Lisgar but gained territory from Selkirk-Interlake during the 2012 electoral redistribution. It’s most recognizable representative is Louis Riel, who held the seat from 1873 to 1875 as an Independent.