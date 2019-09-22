Canada election: Winnipeg South

Voters in the riding of Winnipeg South head to the polls on Oct. 21.

Winnipeg South is a swing riding, spending parts of its history under a PC banner and others as a Liberal riding. This could be one to watch on election night.

Candidates

Liberal: Terry Duguid (i)

Conservative: Melanie Maher

NDP: TBD

Green: Paul Bettess

PPC: Mirwais Nasiri

Geography

Starts at the Red River and Bishop Grandin Boulevard, then heads northeasterly to St. Anne’s Road, then southeast to Four Mile Road. From there, it travels along the road then heads north in a straight line to the Seine River and the edge of the City of Winnipeg. It follows the city limits to McGillivray Boulevard then heads northeast to Waverley Street. Finally, it travels to Bishop Grandin Boulevard back to the Red River.

History

The riding was created in 1914 and was subsequently abolished in 1976, farmed out to several other ridings. In 1987, it was re-created.

The riding has historically flipped between the Liberals and the Progressive Conservatives. In 2006, Liberal incumbent Reg Alcock lost to Tory Rod Bruinooge by 111 votes. Bruniooge won his second term in 2008 by 6,000 votes.

In 2015, Terry Duguid won the riding for the Liberals after Bruinooge decided not to run.