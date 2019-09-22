Canada election: Banff-Airdrie

The Banff-Airdrie electoral district was created during the 2012 redistribution of federal electoral boundaries and includes Airdrie, Banff, and Cochrane.

The seat is currently held by Conservative Blake Richards.

Candidates

Conservative Party of Canada: Blake Richards (Incumbent)

Green Party: Austin Mullins

People’s Party of Canada: Nadine Wellwood

Liberal Party of Canada: Gwyneth Midgley

NDP: TBD

Geography

The Banff-Airdrie electoral district includes Airdrie, Banff, Canmore, Cochrane and Crossfield.

History

The riding of Banff-Airdrie was created during the 2012 redistribution of federal electoral boundaries because of population growth in Airdrie, Cochrane, and Canmore. It was carved out of the southern half of the former Wild Rose riding with a tiny piece of what used to be the Macleod riding.

In 2015, Conservative Blake Richards was elected. Richards was first elected in the former Wild Rose riding in 2008. His 2015 victory marked his third consecutive win in the area’s electoral district.