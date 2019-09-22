Canada election: Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Conservative incumbent Dan Albas saw his wide lead narrow in 2015 after redistricting created the riding we know today.

After getting elected as the MP for the old riding of Okanagan-Coquihalla in 2011 with more than 53.5 per cent of the vote (28,525 votes), Albas earned 24,517 votes (39.56 per cent) in the last election — just 1,458 more votes than Liberal challenger Karley Scott, who earned 23,059 votes (37.21 per cent).

Still, Albas is carrying on a long conservative history for the area, taking over from longtime MP Stockwell Day who represented the area for 10 years. Before Day, the Reform Party staked its claim in the area all the way back in 1993.

It will be up to the Liberals to possibly close the gap from 2015 even further and break that right-wing streak.

Candidates

Conservative: Dan Albas

Liberal: Mary Ann Murphy

NDP: Joan Phillip

Green: Robert Mellalieu

People’s Party of Canada: Allan G. Duncan

Geography

The riding covers West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Merritt and the Mission area of Kelowna in the city’s northwest.

Demographics

European: 88,055, 82.5 per cent

Aboriginal: 10,840, 10.2 per cent

South Asian: 1,665, 1.6 per cent

Chinese: 930, 0.9 per cent