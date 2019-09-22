Decision Canada 2019

September 22, 2019

Canada election: Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

By Online Journalist based at B.C. Legislature  Global News
The federal electoral district of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola.

Elections Canada
Conservative incumbent Dan Albas saw his wide lead narrow in 2015 after redistricting created the riding we know today.

After getting elected as the MP for the old riding of Okanagan-Coquihalla in 2011 with more than 53.5 per cent of the vote (28,525 votes), Albas earned 24,517 votes (39.56 per cent) in the last election — just 1,458 more votes than Liberal challenger Karley Scott, who earned 23,059 votes (37.21 per cent).

Still, Albas is carrying on a long conservative history for the area, taking over from longtime MP Stockwell Day who represented the area for 10 years. Before Day, the Reform Party staked its claim in the area all the way back in 1993.

It will be up to the Liberals to possibly close the gap from 2015 even further and break that right-wing streak.

Candidates

Conservative: Dan Albas
Liberal: Mary Ann Murphy
NDP: Joan Phillip
Green: Robert Mellalieu
People’s Party of Canada: Allan G. Duncan

Geography

The riding covers West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Merritt and the Mission area of Kelowna in the city’s northwest.

Demographics

European: 88,055, 82.5 per cent
Aboriginal: 10,840, 10.2 per cent
South Asian: 1,665, 1.6 per cent
Chinese: 930, 0.9 per cent

