Canada election: Bécancour–Nicolet–Saurel

Bécancour–Nicolet–Saurel is located on the southern bank of St. Lawrence River, opposite the city of Trois-Rivières.

Louis Plamondon, 76, was elected for the past 10 consecutive federal elections. He briefly stepped away from the party in 2018 and sat as an independent MP but rejoined the Bloc within the same year.

Plamondon is in office since 1984, making him the longest-serving current member of the House of Commons.

Boundaries: The municipal and electoral boundaries of this riding consist of the regions of Centre-du-Québec and Montérégie.

Last election: The young voters of Bécancour–Nicolet–Saurel elected longstanding Bloc Québécois MP Louis Plamondon, with 39.98 per cent of the votes in 2015.

History: Plamondon was first elected here as a Progressive Conservative. He left the party to help create the Bloc Québécois in 1990.

Candidates

Bloc Québécois: Louis Plamondon (Incumbent)

Conservative: Pierre-André Émond

Liberal: Nathalie Rochefort

NDP: TBD

Green: David Turcotte

PPC: Richard Synnott