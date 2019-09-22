Canada election: North Vancouver

In 2015, Justin Trudeau climbed the mountaintop both figuratively and literally. Not only did he become Canada’s prime minister, but in the midst of the campaign he climbed up the North Shore’s Grouse Mountain with MP Jonathan Wilkinson in an ad that aimed to highlight his B.C. roots.

Wilkinson is hoping to replicate the success (electorally — not on the Grouse Grind, which locals refer to “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster”) in October. He has risen in Liberal ranks and will enter the election as the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The race was hotly contested last time around, with the Liberals, Conservatives and Greens all spending more than $130,000 on local campaigns. Wilkinson got the best bang for his buck winning 36,458 votes (56.7 per cent). Incumbent Andrew Saxton finished second with 17,301 votes (26.9 per cent) and the Greens’ Claire Martin squeaked in a third-place finish with 5,350 votes (8.3 per cent).

Saxton is looking to re-enter public life. He served as the area’s MP from 2008 to 2015 and will once again run for the Conservatives. Former journalist George Orr is the Green Party candidate.

Little-known fact: Liberal rabble-rouser Warren Kinsella finished second in 2007 in the riding.

Candidates

Liberal: Jonathan Wilkinson

Conservative: Andrew Saxton

NDP: Justine Bell

Green: George Orr

People’s Party of Canada: Azmairnin Jadavji

Rhinoceros: Nina Lindemere

Geography

While the riding includes the City of North Vancouver, not all of the encompassing district is included: the border cuts off a small southeastern portion. Mission Indian Reserve No. 1 is also within the riding.

Demographics

European: 76,545, 67.2 per cent

West Asian: 9,190, 8.1 per cent

Chinese: 6,510, 5.7 per cent

Filipino: 4,665 4.1 per cent