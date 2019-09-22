Canada election: Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan

The southern portion of this mostly rural riding includes the City of Moose Jaw and towns of Briercrest and Avonlea. The riding’s southern boundary matches the border of the RMs of Terrell, Elmsthorpe and Caledonia.

Heading north, the riding’s western boundary generally follows the Thompson Arm and Southern Saskatchewan River systems. The northern boundary runs along Highway 5, east of Saskatoon, and east to Highway 6 heading south of Regina.

Other communities included in the riding are Lumsden, Outlook, Dundurn, Meacham, Leroy and Earl Grey.

History:

This riding was created in 2012 following a redrawing of electoral boundaries that saw purely urban ridings added to Regina and Saskatoon. It includes land previously part of five different ridings.

Like much of rural Saskatchewan, this riding is seen as a Conservative stronghold. Incumbent Tom Lukiwski won the 2015 election, securing 55.5 per cent of the votes in this riding’s first election.

Prior to the creation of the new riding, Lukiwski served as the Conservative MP for Regina-Lumsden-Lake Centre, one of the five former ridings included in Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lannigan.

Candidates:

Conservative: Tom Lukiwski (Incumbent)

Liberal: Cecilia Melanson

NDP: Talon Regent

Green Party: Gillian Walker

PPC: Chey Craik