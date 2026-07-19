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6 comments

  1. Lee Miller
    July 19, 2026 at 11:31 am

    Carney badmouthed and shamed Albertans at the Calgary Stampede. He went back to Ottawa with his tail between his legs as he was loudly booed during the Rodeo when his name was mentioned. We don’t need fake Albertans here

  2. Ben
    July 19, 2026 at 11:17 am

    Poilievre is always supporting Trump/MAGA and his MP’s are visiting the US and talking to Trump administration officials. Some question whether Poilievere and the conservatives are on Team USA, not Team Canada.

  3. A
    July 19, 2026 at 11:04 am

    I’m sorry Pierre. Too little, too late. Still waiting on a reason WHY Alberta should stay.

  4. Brett Robert’s
    July 19, 2026 at 10:57 am

    Pp a true statesman, unlike Carney who insulted Albertans at the Calgary Stampede

  5. Dave
    July 19, 2026 at 10:52 am

    Amazing how many Canadians are terrified of democracy
    This isnt complicated
    Its a simple question

  6. Bob's your uncle
    July 19, 2026 at 10:32 am

    …just more ‘point the way, so i can lead’ rubbish from lil trump PP. He will be back dogwhistling to maga and the separatists by weeks end…

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Politics

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd named party’s Alberta ‘referendum lead’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2026 9:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta separatists outfundraising federalists ahead of referendum'
Alberta separatists outfundraising federalists ahead of referendum
RELATED: Alberta separatists outfundraising federalists ahead of referendum – Jul 8, 2026
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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has named MP Dane Lloyd as his “referendum lead” for Alberta.

Albertans will vote this October on whether to hold a future referendum on separation from Canada.

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Poilievre says in an open letter Lloyd will work to listen to Albertans and address their concerns.

He says the party can’t pretend Albertans don’t have legitimate grievances, such as the cost of groceries and housing.

Poilievre says those “who have lost hope in Canada are not our enemies” and the party will win them back.

Lloyd has represented the Sturgeon River—Parkland riding in Alberta since 2017.

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