Decision Canada 2019

More
Politics
September 22, 2019 8:57 pm

Canada election: Surrey-Newton

By Online Journalist based at B.C. Legislature  Global News
Federal election riding of Surrey-Newton.

Federal election riding of Surrey-Newton.

Elections Canada
A A

Sukh Dhaliwal’s political career has had some hits and some misses. The Liberal MP lost in 2004, won in 2006 and 2008, and lost in 2011 — only to come back and win four years ago.

Dhaliwal’s return to politics in 2015 came with an exclamation point. The Liberal candidate received 24,869 votes (55 per cent), defeating incumbent Jinny Sims handily. Sims, the NDP MP for the area, got just 11,604 votes (26.1 per cent).

Story continues below

The Surrey riding is represented provincially by NDP MLAs, and is one the federal party has its eye on. Well known local radio host Harjit Singh Gill is the party’s candidate. With more than 60 per cent of the riding identifying as South Asian, coverage by the South Asian media will be especially important.

Conservative candidate Harpreet Singh is running again after getting 6,978 votes four years ago.

Candidates

Liberal: Sukh Dhaliwal
Conservative: Harpreet Singh
NDP: Harjit Singh Gill
Green: Not yet nominated
People’s Party of Canada: Benjamin Sears

Geography

The riding is in the city of Surrey. It is defined by 88 Avenue to the north, 144 Street to the east, 56 Avenue to the south and 120 Street to the west.

Demographics

South Asian: 68,880, 60.7 per cent
European: 25,500, 22.5 per cent
Filipino: 5,405, 4.8 per cent
Chinese: 3,250, 2.9 per cent

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
canada election
canada election 2019
Decision Canada
Election Canada
Elections Canada
Federal Election
Federal election 2019
Surrey-Newton
Surrey–Newton election
Surrey–Newton election results
Surrey–Newton results
Surrey–Newton riding

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.