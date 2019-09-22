Canada election: Surrey-Newton

Sukh Dhaliwal’s political career has had some hits and some misses. The Liberal MP lost in 2004, won in 2006 and 2008, and lost in 2011 — only to come back and win four years ago.

Dhaliwal’s return to politics in 2015 came with an exclamation point. The Liberal candidate received 24,869 votes (55 per cent), defeating incumbent Jinny Sims handily. Sims, the NDP MP for the area, got just 11,604 votes (26.1 per cent).

The Surrey riding is represented provincially by NDP MLAs, and is one the federal party has its eye on. Well known local radio host Harjit Singh Gill is the party’s candidate. With more than 60 per cent of the riding identifying as South Asian, coverage by the South Asian media will be especially important.

Conservative candidate Harpreet Singh is running again after getting 6,978 votes four years ago.

Candidates

Liberal: Sukh Dhaliwal

Conservative: Harpreet Singh

NDP: Harjit Singh Gill

Green: Not yet nominated

People’s Party of Canada: Benjamin Sears

Geography

The riding is in the city of Surrey. It is defined by 88 Avenue to the north, 144 Street to the east, 56 Avenue to the south and 120 Street to the west.

Demographics

South Asian: 68,880, 60.7 per cent

European: 25,500, 22.5 per cent

Filipino: 5,405, 4.8 per cent

Chinese: 3,250, 2.9 per cent