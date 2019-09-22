Canada election: Thérèse-De Blainville
Liberal candidate Ramez Ayoub is seeking re-election in the iding of Thérèse-De Blainville.
Ayoub won the riding with roughly 33 per cent of the vote in 2015.
Thérèse-De Blainville is located north of the city of Laval and borders the district of Terrebonne and has a population of 157,103 as of 2016.
Boundaries: The riding contains the towns of Sainte-Thérèse, Lorraine, Blainville and Bois-des-Filion in the Thérèse-De Blainville Regional County Municipality. Prior to redistribution, the northern half of the riding was part of Terrebonne-Blainville, while the southern half was part of Marc-Aurèle-Fortin.
Last election: Liberals defeated Bloc Québécois candidate Alain Marginean in the 2015 by less than six points.
History: Thérèse-De Blainville was created from Terrebonne – Blainville, and from 1997 to 2011 the riding elected Bloc Québécois candidate as their MP. In 2011, NDP’s Charmaine Borg was elected as the MP.
Candidates
Liberal: Ramez Ayoub (Incumbent)
Conservative: Marie Claude Fournier
Bloc Québécois: TBD
Green: TBD
PPC: Désiré Mounanga
