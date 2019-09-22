Canada election: West Nova
Voters in West Nova elected Liberal Colin Fraser as their MP in the 2015 election.
Fraser has made the choice to not to seek re-election which puts the riding up for grabs in the 2019 election.
Fraser’s executive assistant, Jason Deveau, is set to succeed Fraser as the Liberal candidate while longtime Nova Scotia MLA Chris d’Entremont is set to represent the Conservatives.
Candidates
Liberal: Jason Deveau
Conservative: Chris d’Entremont
NDP: Matthew Dubois
Green: Judy Green
PPC: Chad Hudson
Rhino: Nick Archer
Geography
This riding runs along the Annapolis Valley and Nova Scotia’s Bay of Fundy, from Berwick to the province’s southern tip.
History
This riding saw the first woman from Nova Scotia elected to the House of Commons when Liberal Coline Campbell was elected in 1974.
West Nova has been traded back and forth between the Conservative and Liberal parties since 1980. However, the NDP has never placed higher than third.
