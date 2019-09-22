2019 federal election
Canada election: West Nova

Voters in West Nova elected Liberal Colin Fraser as their MP in the 2015 election.

Fraser has made the choice to not to seek re-election which puts the riding up for grabs in the 2019 election.

Fraser’s executive assistant, Jason Deveau, is set to succeed Fraser as the Liberal candidate while longtime Nova Scotia MLA Chris d’Entremont is set to represent the Conservatives.

Candidates

Liberal: Jason Deveau

Conservative: Chris d’Entremont

NDP: Matthew Dubois

Green: Judy Green

PPC: Chad Hudson

Rhino: Nick Archer

Geography

 This riding runs along the Annapolis Valley and Nova Scotia’s Bay of Fundy, from Berwick to the province’s southern tip.

History

This riding saw the first woman from Nova Scotia elected to the House of Commons when Liberal Coline Campbell was elected in 1974.

West Nova has been traded back and forth between the Conservative and Liberal parties since 1980. However, the NDP has never placed higher than third.

