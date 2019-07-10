Dexter Nyuurnibe

Digital producer

Dexter John Nyuurnibe is a freelance online producer and reporter for Global News Halifax and Global News New Brunswick.

Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Dexter spent his younger years living in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe before coming back to Canada for post-secondary school.

In 2019 Dexter graduated from the Broadcast Journalism program at the Nova Scotia Community College in Halifax and was a part of the Canadian Media Educators award-winning newscast group for the 2019 academic year.

A past Tedx speaker and Tedx host, Dexter is passionate about politics, people and human interest stories.

When not in the newsroom, you can find Dexter spending time with friends and learning as much as he can about the world around him.