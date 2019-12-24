Barn fire leaves 9 cows dead in Annapolis Valley

Send this page to someone via email

A barn fire in the Annapolis Valley town of North Kingston, N.S., has left nine cows dead.

In a phone interview with Global News, Kingston Fire Department Chief Watson Armstrong says fire crews responded to a call at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.

“There were 10 cows inside, and nine of them died,” Armstrong said.

Footage captures a barn and house fire on Brooklyn Street in North Kingston, N.S. on Tuesday morning. Credit: Ian Swinamer MORE TO COME pic.twitter.com/9loxoQ6yht — Global Halifax (@globalhalifax) December 24, 2019

Fire crews from the communities of Waterville, Berwick, Aylesford, Middletown, Nictaux and Lawrencetown responded to the call for assistance.

According to Armstrong, the flames from the barn also set a nearby house on the property on fire due to strong winds.

The Nova Scotia RCMP were on the scene to direct traffic.

No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.