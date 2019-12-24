Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Barn fire leaves 9 cows dead in Annapolis Valley

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News
Posted December 24, 2019 2:35 pm
Updated December 24, 2019 2:42 pm
A barn fire in North Kingston, N.S., left nine cows dead early Tuesday morning.
A barn fire in North Kingston, N.S., left nine cows dead early Tuesday morning. Ian Swinamer

A barn fire in the Annapolis Valley town of North Kingston, N.S., has left nine cows dead.

In a phone interview with Global News, Kingston Fire Department Chief Watson Armstrong says fire crews responded to a call at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.   

“There were 10 cows inside, and nine of them died,” Armstrong said.  

READ MORE: One dead after suspicious fire in Amherst

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews from the communities of Waterville, Berwick, Aylesford, Middletown, Nictaux and Lawrencetown responded to the call for assistance.

According to Armstrong, the flames from the barn also set a nearby house on the property on fire due to strong winds.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia community in shock over loss of ‘iconic’ Abriel Fisheries

The Nova Scotia RCMP were on the scene to direct traffic.

No casualties have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaFireNova Scotia RCMPbarn firenova scotia fireKingston fire departmentnorth KingstonKingston Nova ScotiaNorth Kingston barn fireNorth Kingston fireWatson Armstrong
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.