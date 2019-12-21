One dead after suspicious fire in Amherst

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Amherst, N.S., that left one person dead.

In a news release, the Amherst Police Department say two suspicious fires were reported early Saturday morning.

Police say the first alarm came at 2:48 a.m., which was reported as a possible brush fire on Clarence Street.

“The investigation in to this fire resulted in the arrest of a man who is facing criminal charges. Amherst police continue to investigate this fire,” Amherst police spokesperson Tom McCoag stated in the release.

Police say the second fire on East Pleasant Street was reported at about 3:30 a.m.

“A deceased male was located inside the residence,” McCoag stated. “His identity is not being released at this time.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.