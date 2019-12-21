Menu

Crime

One dead after suspicious fire in Amherst

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 21, 2019 11:35 am
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Amherst, N.S., that left one person dead.

In a news release, the Amherst Police Department say two suspicious fires were reported early Saturday morning.

READ MORE: RCMP say death of New Brunswick teen now considered a homicide

Police say the first alarm came at 2:48 a.m., which was reported as a possible brush fire on Clarence Street.

“The investigation in to this fire resulted in the arrest of a man who is facing criminal charges. Amherst police continue to investigate this fire,” Amherst police spokesperson Tom McCoag stated in the release.

Police say the second fire on East Pleasant Street was reported at about 3:30 a.m.

“A deceased male was located inside the residence,” McCoag stated. “His identity is not being released at this time.”

READ MORE: Woman, 58, dies in Fredericton-area house fire

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

