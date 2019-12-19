Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Woman, 58, dies in Fredericton-area house fire

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 12:36 pm
Police an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the woman's death.
Police an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the woman's death. File / Global News

Police are investigating the cause of a fire in the Fredericton area that left a 58-year-old woman dead.

READ MORE: Saint John fire officials believe fatal fire was accidental

New Brunswick RCMP say fire crews responded to the blaze in McGivney, N.B., at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the woman’s body was found at the scene, and that no one else was in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire currently remains unclear.

READ MORE: 1 person dead after house fire in Saint John

Police an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the woman’s death.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceFireNew BrunswickNew Brunswick RCMPFatal FireN.B.New Brunswick FireMcGivney
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.