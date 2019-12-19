Woman, 58, dies in Fredericton-area house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating the cause of a fire in the Fredericton area that left a 58-year-old woman dead.

New Brunswick RCMP say fire crews responded to the blaze in McGivney, N.B., at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the woman’s body was found at the scene, and that no one else was in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire currently remains unclear.

Police an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the woman’s death.

