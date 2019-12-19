Saint John fire officials believe fatal fire was accidental

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Fire Department believes a fatal fire on the city’s west side Wednesday afternoon was accidental.

Crews were called to 19 Loyalist Lane shortly before 1pm. Platoon Chief Barry Oickle says they were told a person could be in the basement area. Heavy smoke and high heat were encountered when trying to access the basement where the victim was found.

A man was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Another person escaped the fire with minor injuries.

Fire officials are continuing their investigation.

