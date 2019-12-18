1 person dead after house fire in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John police say that one person is dead after a house fire on the city’s west side Wednesday.

Police say emergency crews were called to a home on Loyalist Lane just before 1 p.m.

When fire officials arrived on scene they found smoke rolling out of the home.

One other person was in the home at the time of the fire. Police say that person was able to escape with minor injuries.

There is no word on the cause of the fire as officials say their investigation is ongoing.

