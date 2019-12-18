Menu

Canada

1 person dead after house fire in Saint John

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 2:36 pm
One person is dead after a house fire in Saint John on Wednesday.
One person is dead after a house fire in Saint John on Wednesday. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

 Saint John police say that one person is dead after a house fire on the city’s west side Wednesday.

Police say emergency crews were called to a home on Loyalist Lane just before 1 p.m.

READ MORE: N.B. police conduct search for evidence after double homicide

When fire officials arrived on scene they found smoke rolling out of the home.

One other person was in the home at the time of the fire. Police say that person was able to escape with minor injuries.

There is no word on the cause of the fire as officials say their investigation is ongoing.

