N.B. police conduct search for evidence after double homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway in an area of Moncton’s west end as part of an investigation into the unsolved murder of a couple in their 70s.

About a dozen RCMP officers are using metal detectors to search the banks of Jones Lake for evidence this am as part of investigation into the double homicide of a Dieppe couple in September @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/lDr9sxM27f — Shelley Steeves – Global News (@SSteevesG) December 18, 2019

In a news release Wednesday, New Brunswick RCMP said the search is being conducted in the area of Jones Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

“We ask that citizens allow police the necessary time and space to conduct their search,” said New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh in a statement.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP release photo of car connected to double homicide in Dieppe

The search is related to the homicides of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier, whose bodies were found in their home on Amirault Street in Dieppe on Sept. 7.

Obituaries say Bernard Saulnier, 78, and Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, died suddenly on Sept. 7. Courtesy: Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cemetery

Police say they believe the couple’s deaths were not random.

READ MORE: RCMP seek second vehicle of interest in connection with double homicide in Dieppe

In November, police said they were looking for information on two vehicles of interest that were in the area when the couple died. One of the vehicles is a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims. The other is a black Infiniti SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the homicides of Bernard and Marie Saulnier is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.