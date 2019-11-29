N.B. RCMP release photo of car connected to double homicide in Dieppe

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a double homicide in Dieppe, N.B., this past summer.

On Sept. 7, 2019, the bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were found in their home on Amirault Street.

Autopsies were conducted but police haven’t released the cause of death. Investigators say they do not believe the homicides were a random event.

On Friday, investigators released a photo of a vehicle they believe is connected to the investigation.

The car is described as a black, four-door BMW sedan with black rims. The driver is believed to be a man, possibly in his late 20s or early 30s.

New Brunswick RCMP have released this photo of a vehicle the believe is connected to the investigation of a double homicide in Dieppe, N.B. New Brunswick RCMP

Police say that at approximately noon on Sept. 3, 2019, the black BMW was seen parked on Alma Street in Moncton.

The driver, who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and light-coloured jeans, crossed the road to use a payphone before returning to the vehicle and driving toward Main Street.

The Mounties believe the driver may have information that is relevant to their investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the black BMW, the registered owner of the vehicle or the driver is asked to call RCMP at 506-857-2400 or to contact Crime Stoppers.