RCMP seek second vehicle of interest in connection with double homicide in Dieppe

Police say they’re now looking for a second vehicle in connection with a double homicide in Dieppe, N.B., this past summer.

The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier were found in their home on Amirault Street on Sept. 7, 2019.

Autopsies were conducted but police haven’t released the cause of death. Police have said they do not believe the homicides were random.

On Tuesday, police said they were interested in any information regarding a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims.

They said the vehicle may have been in the area during the evening of Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

A day later, police say they’re looking for information on a black Infiniti SUV that would have been in the area sometime between Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

Police say they learned of the second suspect vehicle through tips from the public.

“As a result, the RCMP received information that has assisted the investigation into the double homicide of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier,” stated New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

“We want to thank the public for their assistance, and are now looking for help in identifying and locating this second vehicle.” Tweet This

Anyone with information on either suspect is vehicle is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.