Crime

RCMP seek vehicle as part of double homicide investigation in Dieppe, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 1:55 pm
Updated November 12, 2019 2:08 pm
RCMP still looking for answers after double homicide in Dieppe, N.B.
WATCH: RCMP are asking for help in a double homicide in Dieppe, N.B. Callum Smith reports.

New Brunswick RCMP are looking for a vehicle as part of their continuing investigation into a double homicide in Dieppe, N.B., this past summer.

On Sept. 7, 2019, the bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were found in their home on Amirault Street.

Autopsies were conducted but police haven’t released the cause of death.

READ MORE: RCMP now investigating 2 deaths in Dieppe, N.B., as homicides

Investigators say they do not believe the homicides were a random event.

The Mounties are interested in any information regarding a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims, that may have been in the area during the evening of Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

2 homicides in Dieppe has left residents of quiet neighbourhood shaken
2 homicides in Dieppe has left residents of quiet neighbourhood shaken

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver, or who may have seen the vehicle in the area on those dates, is asked to contact RCMP at 506-851-7821.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may wish to remain anonymous is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

—With files from Callum Smith

