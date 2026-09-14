Halifax police investigating daylight shooting, no injuries reported

Halifax Regional Police says it’s investigating reports of gunfire in the north end of the city.
Police first responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:45 p.m. between Lynch Street and Jarvis Lane. According to police, officers arrived to find “evidence of shots having been fired.”
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About an hour later, police located a vehicle that appeared to have been shot at a residence on Barrington Street between Richmond and Duffus streets.
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“The two incidents are believed to be related,” police said in a Monday evening release.
“At this time, there has been no one located with injuries.”
The investigation is ongoing.
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