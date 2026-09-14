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Crime

Halifax police investigating daylight shooting, no injuries reported

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 14, 2026 4:58 pm
1 min read
Police are investigating reports of gunfire in Halifax on Sept. 14, 2026 in the Duffus Street area. View image in full screen
Police are investigating reports of gunfire in Halifax on Sept. 14, 2026 in the Duffus Street area. Sean Hargreaves/Global News
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Halifax Regional Police says it’s investigating reports of gunfire in the north end of the city.

Police first responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:45 p.m. between Lynch Street and Jarvis Lane. According to police, officers arrived to find “evidence of shots having been fired.”

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About an hour later, police located a vehicle that appeared to have been shot at a residence on Barrington Street between Richmond and Duffus streets.

“The two incidents are believed to be related,” police said in a Monday evening release.

“At this time, there has been no one located with injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing.

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