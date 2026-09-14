Halifax police investigating daylight shooting, no injuries reported

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police says it’s investigating reports of gunfire in the north end of the city.

Police first responded to reports of a shooting at around 3:45 p.m. between Lynch Street and Jarvis Lane. According to police, officers arrived to find “evidence of shots having been fired.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

About an hour later, police located a vehicle that appeared to have been shot at a residence on Barrington Street between Richmond and Duffus streets.

“The two incidents are believed to be related,” police said in a Monday evening release.

“At this time, there has been no one located with injuries.”

The investigation is ongoing.