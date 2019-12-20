RCMP say death of New Brunswick teen now considered a homicide

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say they are now investigating the suspicious death of a 16-year-old boy in the Sussex, N.B., area as a homicide.

Mounties say officers responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 9:30 p.m. on Orchard Crescent in Picadilly, N.B.

Police say officers arrived to find the victim dead in the home, with no one else inside.

They have now identified the victim as Michael Kraszewski.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the teen’s death, and executed a search warrant at a home on Orchard Crescent on Friday.

Anyone with information on the boy’s death is asked to call RCMP at 506-433-7700 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

