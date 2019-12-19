Police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy in Sussex area

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into the suspicious death of a 16-year-old boy in the Sussex, N.B., area.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to a call on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on Orchard Crescent in Picadilly, N.B.

Police say officers arrived to find the victim dead in the home, with no one else inside.

The RCMP says officers remain at the scene as part of the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause of the boy’s death.

Anyone with information on the boy’s death is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.

