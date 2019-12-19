Menu

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death of 16-year-old boy in Sussex area

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 3:15 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. .
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

An investigation is underway into the suspicious death of a 16-year-old boy in the Sussex, N.B., area.

New Brunswick RCMP say they responded to a call on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on Orchard Crescent in Picadilly, N.B.

READ MORE: Saint John fire officials believe fatal fire was accidental

Police say officers arrived to find the victim dead in the home, with no one else inside.

The RCMP says officers remain at the scene as part of the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause of the boy’s death.

READ MORE: 1 person dead after house fire in Saint John

Anyone with information on the boy’s death is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.

