Man charged after vehicle clocked travelling 63 km/hr over speed limit: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers charged a 23-year-old man from Dartmouth with stunting on Saturday.

On Dec. 21, police say a member of the Kingston RCMP was on patrol on Highway 101 near Aylesford, N.S., 42 kilometres southwest of Wolfville, N.S.

The RCMP says the officer on patrol spotted a car travelling westbound at a “high rate of speed.”

According to the Mounties, the officer clocked the car travelling at 163 kilometres per hour in a 100-kilometre-per-hour zone at 12:45 p.m.

The 23-year-old man from Dartmouth was served a summary offence ticket for alleged stunting, and his vehicle was seized and impounded under the Motor Vehicle Act, police say.

Under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act, a conviction of stunting carries a fine of $2,422.50.

Police say speeding is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions in Nova Scotia.

The Dartmouth man is expected to appear in a Kentville courtroom on Feb. 21, 2020.