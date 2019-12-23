Menu

Crime

Man charged after vehicle clocked travelling 63 km/hr over speed limit: N.S. RCMP

By Dexter Nyuurnibe Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 1:29 pm
RCMP charged a Dartmouth man with stunting after a vehicle was reportedly clocked travelling well above the posted speed limit.
RCMP charged a Dartmouth man with stunting after a vehicle was reportedly clocked travelling well above the posted speed limit. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers charged a 23-year-old man from Dartmouth with stunting on Saturday.

On Dec. 21, police say a member of the Kingston RCMP was on patrol on Highway 101 near Aylesford, N.S., 42 kilometres southwest of Wolfville, N.S.

The RCMP says the officer on patrol spotted a car travelling westbound at a “high rate of speed.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man wanted on province-wide warrant — RCMP

According to the Mounties, the officer clocked the car travelling at 163 kilometres per hour in a 100-kilometre-per-hour zone at 12:45 p.m.

The 23-year-old man from Dartmouth was served a summary offence ticket for alleged stunting, and his vehicle was seized and impounded under the Motor Vehicle Act, police say.

Under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act, a conviction of stunting carries a fine of $2,422.50.

READ MORE: Pair of grinches steal Christmas tree from Halifax apartment building

Police say speeding is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions in Nova Scotia.

The Dartmouth man is expected to appear in a Kentville courtroom on Feb. 21, 2020.

