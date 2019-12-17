Menu

Crime

Pair of grinches steal Christmas tree from Halifax apartment building

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 2:36 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 3:00 pm
Police say two women stole the Christmas tree from an apartment building on Grandhaven Boulevard Monday night. .
Police say two women stole the Christmas tree from an apartment building on Grandhaven Boulevard Monday night. . Halifax Regional Police

Police are looking for two grinches who stole a Christmas tree from a Halifax apartment building Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the theft on Grandhaven Boulevard was reported at around 6:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Grinch wanted for slashing blow-up snowman, other Christmas decorations

Police say two women were able to gain entry to the building’s lobby, where they took the fully-decorated tree.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the suspects is described as a woman between the ages of 35 and 45 with a slim build and long brown hair. She was wearing a pink and red track suit and a dark-coloured toque.

The other woman is believed to be in her 20s with long dark hair, wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, pink top and black tights at the time.

READ MORE: Several Santas subdue stabbing suspect, save pizza slice on N.Y. train

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

