Pair of grinches steal Christmas tree from Halifax apartment building

Police are looking for two grinches who stole a Christmas tree from a Halifax apartment building Monday night.
Halifax Regional Police say the theft on Grandhaven Boulevard was reported at around 6:45 p.m.
Police say two women were able to gain entry to the building’s lobby, where they took the fully-decorated tree.
One of the suspects is described as a woman between the ages of 35 and 45 with a slim build and long brown hair. She was wearing a pink and red track suit and a dark-coloured toque.
The other woman is believed to be in her 20s with long dark hair, wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, pink top and black tights at the time.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
