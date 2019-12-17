Pair of grinches steal Christmas tree from Halifax apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two grinches who stole a Christmas tree from a Halifax apartment building Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the theft on Grandhaven Boulevard was reported at around 6:45 p.m.

Police say two women were able to gain entry to the building’s lobby, where they took the fully-decorated tree.

Hate hate hate. Double hate. Loathe Entirely. A bunch'a grinches stole a Christmas tree from an apartment building on Grandhaven Boulevard in #Halifax. (Don't you know you're not supposed to take things that don't belong to you) If you know who they are, call police! pic.twitter.com/smfRiWuch2 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) December 17, 2019

One of the suspects is described as a woman between the ages of 35 and 45 with a slim build and long brown hair. She was wearing a pink and red track suit and a dark-coloured toque.

The other woman is believed to be in her 20s with long dark hair, wearing a black coat with fur on the hood, pink top and black tights at the time.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.