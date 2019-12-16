Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Christmas ornaments slashed

Grinch wanted for slashing blow-up snowman, other Christmas decorations in Washington state

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 1:45 pm
Woodland police looking for suspect who has been deflating Christmas decorations
WATCH: Doorbell camera footage shows a vandal destroying an inflatable snowman in Woodland, Wash.

You’re a mean one, Mr. Vandal.

Police in Woodland, Wash., are on the hunt for a serial Christmas slasher who was caught on video destroying one of several inflatable lawn decorations on Saturday night.

The incident happened outside a home in a residential neighbourhood at 9:22 p.m., according to the Woodland Police Department.

“Reports were multiple Christmas blow up yard decorations were cut and deflated,” police wrote on Facebook.

READ MORE: Several Santas subdue stabbing suspect, save pizza slice on N.Y. train

Video recorded from a doorbell camera shows a blow-up snowman getting taken out in a mob-style hit. The attack appeared to involve two people: a stabber and a getaway driver.

In the video, a black pickup truck rolls up in front of the house and a dark figure jumps out of the passenger’s side door. The figure runs up the inflatable snowman and briefly disappears from view, just as the snowman shudders from an apparent blow.

Story continues below advertisement

The snowman crumples over at the “waist” as the air escapes from its head and torso, leaving only its fake snowball “legs” still inflated.

The attacker flees back to the vehicle, which quickly speeds away.

The video shows the attackers acted with ice-cold efficiency to take out the snowman. The entire attack played out in less than 10 seconds.

READ MORE: ‘Kevin the Carrot’ toys ignite Black Friday-like insanity in the U.K.

Authorities say they received multiple reports of lawn ornaments being deflated on Saturday night.

Woodland Mayor Will Finn, who is also a Washington State Patrol Trooper, condemned the acts of vandalism.

“I am so disappointed that a few individuals have the courage to enter someone’s property, uninvited, and destroy a display that brings joy to so many,” Finn told local station KGW8 on Sunday.

Snowman gets last laugh after would-be vandal tries to run it over – only to learn it’s build on large stump
Snowman gets last laugh after would-be vandal tries to run it over – only to learn it’s build on large stump

Finn described the incidents as “shameful.”

“I am dismayed at the lack of respect displayed toward someone’s private property,” he said.

“I am saddened for the families and hope those responsible are apprehended.”

Police are appealing the to public for information on the apparent Christmas-hating Grinch.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GrinchChristmas ornaments slashedChristmas vandalchristmas vandalisminflatable christmas ornamentsinflatable lawn ornamentsLawn ornaments destroyedSnowman destroyedSnowman slashedWoodland Washinton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.