Grinch wanted for slashing blow-up snowman, other Christmas decorations in Washington state

You’re a mean one, Mr. Vandal.

Police in Woodland, Wash., are on the hunt for a serial Christmas slasher who was caught on video destroying one of several inflatable lawn decorations on Saturday night.

The incident happened outside a home in a residential neighbourhood at 9:22 p.m., according to the Woodland Police Department.

“Reports were multiple Christmas blow up yard decorations were cut and deflated,” police wrote on Facebook.

Video recorded from a doorbell camera shows a blow-up snowman getting taken out in a mob-style hit. The attack appeared to involve two people: a stabber and a getaway driver.

In the video, a black pickup truck rolls up in front of the house and a dark figure jumps out of the passenger’s side door. The figure runs up the inflatable snowman and briefly disappears from view, just as the snowman shudders from an apparent blow.

The snowman crumples over at the “waist” as the air escapes from its head and torso, leaving only its fake snowball “legs” still inflated.

The attacker flees back to the vehicle, which quickly speeds away.

The video shows the attackers acted with ice-cold efficiency to take out the snowman. The entire attack played out in less than 10 seconds.

Authorities say they received multiple reports of lawn ornaments being deflated on Saturday night.

Woodland Mayor Will Finn, who is also a Washington State Patrol Trooper, condemned the acts of vandalism.

“I am so disappointed that a few individuals have the courage to enter someone’s property, uninvited, and destroy a display that brings joy to so many,” Finn told local station KGW8 on Sunday.

Finn described the incidents as “shameful.”

“I am dismayed at the lack of respect displayed toward someone’s private property,” he said.

“I am saddened for the families and hope those responsible are apprehended.”

Police are appealing the to public for information on the apparent Christmas-hating Grinch.

