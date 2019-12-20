Nova Scotia man wanted on province-wide warrant: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Halifax RCMP have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a 31-year-old man charged with multiple offences.

Police say that William (Randy) McAllister of Dartmouth faces the charges in relation to an incident on Sept. 30, in Westphal, N.S.

READ MORE: 15 inmates charged with attempted murder after assault at Burnside jail

The Mounties say McAllister was arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into a business. Police subsequently seized a quantity of cocaine.

McAllister faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, break and enter and two counts of breach of probation

An undated photo of William (Randy) McAllister. RCMP

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Oct. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

McAllister is described as five feet eight inches tall and 121 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

2:04 N.S. fish plant burns down N.S. fish plant burns down

Anyone with information about McAllister’s location is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

The Mounties say members of the public should not approach McAllister if he is located.