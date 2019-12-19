15 inmates charged with attempted murder after assault at Burnside jail

Send this page to someone via email

Fifteen inmates have been charged with attempted murder after an assault at the Burnside jail sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say the assault happened inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Centre on Dec. 2.

“A 46-year-old male inmate was assaulted by a group of inmates,” police said in a news release Thursday. “The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.”

As a result, police have laid charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer against the following inmates:

37-year-old Brian James Marriott

41-year-old Kaz Henry Cox

25-year-old Austin Michael Mitton

32-year-old Andriko Jamal Crawley

24-year-old Wesley Todd Hardiman

32-year-old Colin Eric Ladelpha

32-year-old Kevin Edward Clarke-McNeil

35-year-old Matthew Ross Lambert

27-year-old Robert Victor Fraser

31-year-old Matthew Francis Coaker

29-year-old Kirk Kenman Carridice

32-year-old Omar Orlando McIntosh

40-year-old Geevan Nagendran

40-year-old Sophon Sek

Police add that Jacob Matthew Lilly has also been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Police say the accused will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face the charges.

