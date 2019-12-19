15 inmates charged with attempted murder after assault at Burnside jail

Fifteen inmates have been charged with attempted murder after an assault at the Burnside jail sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Halifax Regional Police say the assault happened inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Centre on Dec. 2.
“A 46-year-old male inmate was assaulted by a group of inmates,” police said in a news release Thursday. “The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.”
As a result, police have laid charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer against the following inmates:
- 37-year-old Brian James Marriott
- 41-year-old Kaz Henry Cox
- 25-year-old Austin Michael Mitton
- 32-year-old Andriko Jamal Crawley
- 24-year-old Wesley Todd Hardiman
- 32-year-old Colin Eric Ladelpha
- 32-year-old Kevin Edward Clarke-McNeil
- 35-year-old Matthew Ross Lambert
- 27-year-old Robert Victor Fraser
- 31-year-old Matthew Francis Coaker
- 29-year-old Kirk Kenman Carridice
- 32-year-old Omar Orlando McIntosh
- 40-year-old Geevan Nagendran
- 40-year-old Sophon Sek
Police add that Jacob Matthew Lilly has also been charged with assaulting a peace officer.
Police say the accused will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face the charges.
