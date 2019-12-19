Menu

Crime

15 inmates charged with attempted murder after assault at Burnside jail

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 3:16 pm
Updated December 19, 2019 3:17 pm
File - Burnside Jail on May 15, 2018. Natasha Pace
File - Burnside Jail on May 15, 2018. Natasha Pace

Fifteen inmates have been charged with attempted murder after an assault at the Burnside jail sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say the assault happened inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Centre on Dec. 2.

“A 46-year-old male inmate was assaulted by a group of inmates,” police said in a news release Thursday. “The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.”

As a result, police have laid charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer against the following inmates:

  • 37-year-old Brian James Marriott
  • 41-year-old Kaz Henry Cox
  • 25-year-old Austin Michael Mitton
  • 32-year-old Andriko Jamal Crawley
  • 24-year-old Wesley Todd Hardiman
  • 32-year-old Colin Eric Ladelpha
  • 32-year-old Kevin Edward Clarke-McNeil
  • 35-year-old Matthew Ross Lambert
  • 27-year-old Robert Victor Fraser
  • 31-year-old Matthew Francis Coaker
  • 29-year-old Kirk Kenman Carridice
  • 32-year-old Omar Orlando McIntosh
  • 40-year-old Geevan Nagendran
  • 40-year-old Sophon Sek
Police add that Jacob Matthew Lilly has also been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Police say the accused will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face the charges.

