Halifax police look to identify man behind suspected assault

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify a man suspected of committing an assault last month.
Police say at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers were called to a report of an assault that had just occurred outside a residence in the 5400 block of Clyde Street.
The suspect approached a man who was speaking with a friend and asked for a cigarette.
When the man said he did not have any cigarettes the suspect allegedly struck him in the head before leaving the area.
Police say their suspect is described as a man in his 20s, approximately five foot 10, with short blond hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5080 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
