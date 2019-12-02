Menu

Crime

Halifax police look to identify man behind suspected assault

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 11:00 am
Halifax Regional Police are looking to identify the man in this picture, who they believe is responsible for an assault on Nov. 22.
Halifax Regional Police are looking to identify the man in this picture, who they believe is responsible for an assault on Nov. 22. Halifax Regional Police/HO

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify a man suspected of committing an assault last month.

Police say at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers were called to a report of an assault that had just occurred outside a residence in the 5400 block of Clyde Street.

The suspect approached a man who was speaking with a friend and asked for a cigarette.

When the man said he did not have any cigarettes the suspect allegedly struck him in the head before leaving the area.

Halifax police say their suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, approximately five foot 10 with short blond hair.
Halifax police say their suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, approximately five foot 10 with short blond hair. Halifax Regional Police/HO

Police say their suspect is described as a man in his 20s, approximately five foot 10, with short blond hair.

Story continues below advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5080 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

