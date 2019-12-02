Halifax police look to identify man behind suspected assault

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify a man suspected of committing an assault last month.

Police say at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, officers were called to a report of an assault that had just occurred outside a residence in the 5400 block of Clyde Street.

The suspect approached a man who was speaking with a friend and asked for a cigarette.

When the man said he did not have any cigarettes the suspect allegedly struck him in the head before leaving the area.

Police say their suspect is described as a man in his 20s, approximately five foot 10, with short blond hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5080 or to contact Crime Stoppers.