Nova Scotia RCMP have closed a section of Highway 4 near Antigonish, N.S., after a “serious collision.”

The Mounties say they have closed Highway 4 at South River Road.

There are no details on the crash at this time.

It’s expected that the closure will remain in place for several hours. Expect delays if you’re travelling in the region.

More to come.

