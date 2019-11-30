Menu

Canada

Car crashed into a Pizza Delight restaurant in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 4:52 pm
A car crashed into a Pizza Delight restaurant in Moncton. .
A car crashed into a Pizza Delight restaurant in Moncton. . Wade Perry

New Brunswick RCMP said they were called Saturday to a report of a car that crashed into a Pizza Delight restaurant on Mountain Road in Moncton.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 2 p.m., where Mounties say airbags were deployed in the car and one person was initially trapped.

READ MORE: 30 tenants displaced following apartment fire in Moncton

The Moncton Fire Department says it’s not clear if the driver had fallen asleep or had a medical emergency, but he was being treated at the scene.

Police say a passenger was not injured and no one in the restaurant was hurt.

According to authorities, the investigation is still ongoing.

