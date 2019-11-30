Car crashed into a Pizza Delight restaurant in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP said they were called Saturday to a report of a car that crashed into a Pizza Delight restaurant on Mountain Road in Moncton.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 2 p.m., where Mounties say airbags were deployed in the car and one person was initially trapped.

The Moncton Fire Department says it’s not clear if the driver had fallen asleep or had a medical emergency, but he was being treated at the scene.

Police say a passenger was not injured and no one in the restaurant was hurt.

According to authorities, the investigation is still ongoing.

