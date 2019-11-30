Menu

Canada

14 tenants displaced following apartment fire in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 30, 2019 8:56 am
Updated November 30, 2019 9:42 am
Fire broke at an apartment building on on McLaughlin Road in Moncton, N.B.
Fire broke at an apartment building on on McLaughlin Road in Moncton, N.B. Wade Perry

A fire has extensively damaged the back portion of a 16-unit apartment building on McLaughlin Road in Moncton, N.B. and forced more than a dozen people out of their homes.

According to Canadian Red Cross, the fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.

All tenants have been forced out due to smoke or water damage and power being disconnected to the entire three-storey structure.

Canadian Red Cross said volunteers arranged emergency lodging and food for 14 adults. Several other tenants made their own arrangements, such as staying with relatives or friends.

No one was injured in the fire.

