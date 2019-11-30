14 tenants displaced following apartment fire in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

A fire has extensively damaged the back portion of a 16-unit apartment building on McLaughlin Road in Moncton, N.B. and forced more than a dozen people out of their homes.

According to Canadian Red Cross, the fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.

All tenants have been forced out due to smoke or water damage and power being disconnected to the entire three-storey structure.

Canadian Red Cross said volunteers arranged emergency lodging and food for 14 adults. Several other tenants made their own arrangements, such as staying with relatives or friends.

No one was injured in the fire.

