Family of New Brunswick man killed in 2015 offers $10,000 for information

The family of a man who was fatally shot by police in Bathurst, N.B. nearly five years ago is offering a $10,000 reward for information surrounding his death.

Michel Vienneau was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015.

Police were acting on a tip the 51-year-old businessman and his common-law partner Annick Basque were in possession of illegal drugs after returning from a trip to Montreal.

In a Facebook post by Nicolas Vienneau, Michel’s brother, the family says the police were acting on “bogus” Crime Stoppers tips, and all information concerning his death will be considered.

Two Bathurst police officers who were cleared of criminal charges in Vienneau’s death are facing a hearing for alleged code of conduct breaches.

Final arguments in that hearing are scheduled for Dec. 9 in Fredericton.