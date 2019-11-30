Menu

Crime

Family of New Brunswick man killed in 2015 offers $10,000 for information

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2019 1:39 pm
Michel Vienneau has been identified as the man fatally shot by police in Bathurst, N.B. on Jan. 12, 2015.
Michel Vienneau has been identified as the man fatally shot by police in Bathurst, N.B. on Jan. 12, 2015. Facebook

The family of a man who was fatally shot by police in Bathurst, N.B. nearly five years ago is offering a $10,000 reward for information surrounding his death.

Michel Vienneau was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015.

READ MORE: RCMP seek second vehicle of interest in connection with double homicide in Dieppe

Police were acting on a tip the 51-year-old businessman and his common-law partner Annick Basque were in possession of illegal drugs after returning from a trip to Montreal.

In a Facebook post by Nicolas Vienneau, Michel’s brother, the family says the police were acting on “bogus” Crime Stoppers tips, and all information concerning his death will be considered.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP look for information as they investigate suspicious fire in Cap-Pelé

Two Bathurst police officers who were cleared of criminal charges in Vienneau’s death are facing a hearing for alleged code of conduct breaches.

Story continues below advertisement

Final arguments in that hearing are scheduled for Dec. 9 in Fredericton.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
