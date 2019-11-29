N.B. RCMP look for information as they investigate suspicious fire in Cap-Pelé

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a suspicious fire that destroyed a restaurant in Cap-Pelé, N.B.

Police say officers and members of the Cap-Pelé Fire Department responded to a fire at the Bel Air Take-Out restaurant on Acadie Road.

RCMP say they’re treating this as an arson investigation. Police and fire were called after 3:20am Wednesday/yesterday. While it’s being treated as suspicious, the cause is still under investigation. You’re asked to contact Shediac RCMP or Crime Stoppers with any info @Global_NB https://t.co/avuuns6mk4 — Callum Smith (@smithc902) November 28, 2019

The business was not occupied at the time and there were no injuries reported due to the fire.

RCMP say their investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature. It’s the third such fire at the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.