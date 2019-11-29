Menu

Crime

N.B. RCMP look for information as they investigate suspicious fire in Cap-Pelé

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 10:26 am
Fire crews at the Bel Air Take-Out on Acadie Road in Cap-Pelé, N.B. on Nov. 27. 2019. .
Fire crews at the Bel Air Take-Out on Acadie Road in Cap-Pelé, N.B. on Nov. 27. 2019. . Callum Smith/Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a suspicious fire that destroyed a restaurant in Cap-Pelé, N.B.

Police say officers and members of the Cap-Pelé Fire Department responded to a fire at the Bel Air Take-Out restaurant on Acadie Road.

The business was not occupied at the time and there were no injuries reported due to the fire.

RCMP say their investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature. It’s the third such fire at the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the blaze is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

