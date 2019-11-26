Labrador vice-principal charged after alleged assault on a student

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say the vice-principal of a school in the Innu community of Natuashish, N.L., has been charged with assault on a student following an alleged incident in October.

Simon Leslie, 34, was charged with assault on Nov. 19, police say.

He was working as vice-principal of Mushuau Innu Natuashish School, which has about 300 students in kindergarten through Grade 12, when the Oct. 17 incident was reported to police.

Innu School Board director Kanani Davis says Leslie has been removed from the school in the Labrador community while the legal process is underway.

RCMP could not offer specifics on the alleged victim’s age or gender, citing obligations to avoid identifying the underage student.

Leslie is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.