Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Inmate suffers life-threatening injuries after assault at Dartmouth correctional facility

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 8:54 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an aggravated assault at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an aggravated assault at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

An inmate is in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in an assault by a group of inmates on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Centre in Dartmouth at 8:00 p.m. for reports of an aggravated assault.

READ MORE: Halifax police look to identify man behind suspected assault

A 46-year-old was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police say officers are investigating the incident.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAssaultHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeInmateprison assaultCentral Nova Scotia Correctional Centre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.