Inmate suffers life-threatening injuries after assault at Dartmouth correctional facility

An inmate is in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in an assault by a group of inmates on Tuesday.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Centre in Dartmouth at 8:00 p.m. for reports of an aggravated assault.
A 46-year-old was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
Police say officers are investigating the incident.
