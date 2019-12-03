Inmate suffers life-threatening injuries after assault at Dartmouth correctional facility

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate is in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in an assault by a group of inmates on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Centre in Dartmouth at 8:00 p.m. for reports of an aggravated assault.

A 46-year-old was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police say officers are investigating the incident.

