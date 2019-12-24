Rescued cats from emptying Newfoundland town will soon be ready for adoption

Send this page to someone via email

A group of feral cats that were recently rescued from a now relocated rural community in Newfoundland are in good shape.

The cats were moved from Little Bay Islands, N.L. over a two-day period, with 37 of the 42 making their way to Nova Scotia.

In a phone interview with Global News, Linda Felix with Spay Day Nova Scotia says that all 37 of the cats are doing well, and that some will be looking for new homes.

“They’ve all seen a vet,” said Felix.

“They’re in really great shape… some of them will be adoptable.”

Residents of Little Bay Islands, N.L. voted earlier this year to relocate, after experiencing a steady decline in population.

The rescue of the feral cats from the rural Newfoundland community was prompted after the provincial government proposed euthanizing some of the animals.

On Friday four more feral cats from Little Bay Islands, N.L. were rescued and are expected to make their way to Nova Scotia.

Felix says that the organization is confident that they’ve rescued all of the cats, and that they thank the public for their support in bringing them to the province.

“We feel certain that we’ve gotten all the cats off the island,” said Felix.

“It’s been amazing seeing the support and rescue of these cats.”

