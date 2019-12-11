Menu

Canada

Animal rescuers rally to save feral cats soon to be left alone in N.L. town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 11, 2019 12:23 pm
Carol Hull holds a feral kitten she rescued, at her home in Little Bay Islands, N.L, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Cat lovers across Atlantic Canada fighting for the future of wandering feral cats in a soon-to-be empty town as Newfoundland and Labrador's government proposes euthanizing the animals.
Carol Hull holds a feral kitten she rescued, at her home in Little Bay Islands, N.L, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Cat lovers across Atlantic Canada fighting for the future of wandering feral cats in a soon-to-be empty town as Newfoundland and Labrador's government proposes euthanizing the animals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Cat lovers across Atlantic Canada are rallying to save feral cats in a soon-to-be empty Newfoundland town as the provincial government proposes euthanizing the animals.

Human residents of Little Bay Islands are scheduled to leave by the end of the month, leaving dozens of feral cats without the assistance they need to survive.

READ MORE: Newfoundland town awaits vote on accepting relocation deal

The provincial government announced Tuesday it was working with a veterinarian to assess and trap the cats, saying some would be brought to shelters and others would be euthanized if necessary.

By the end of the day, though, the government announced that the vet had resigned from the job and was unlikely to be replaced.

READ MORE: Newfoundland town copes as men head west for bigger pay

A statement from the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources says it respects the veterinarian’s privacy in light of “extensive” social media response after the plan was announced.

Story continues below advertisement

Sonya Higgins with Nova Scotia rescue group Healing Animal SCARS says volunteers are willing to travel and help local volunteers trap the cats, but plans are on hold until they hear from the provincial government.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CatsNewfoundlandAtlantic CanadaLittle Bay IslandsDepartment of Fisheries and Land ResourcesHealing Animal SCARS
