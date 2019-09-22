Decision Canada 2019

canada election
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame riding

By Digital producer  Global News
ELECTIONS CANADA
Voters in Coast of Bays–Central–Notre Dame elected Liberal Scott Simms as their MP in the 2015 election.

This riding is a Liberal stronghold, with the area sending a Liberal to Ottawa for every election since 2004.

Scott Simms is currently the longest serving MP representing a riding in Newfoundland and Labrador and has been elected for five straight terms.  He’ll attempt to be elected again during the 2019 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Scott Simms (Incumbent)

Conservative: Alex Bracci

NDP: TBD

Green: Byron White

Rhino: Donovan Snow

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada. 

Geography

St. John’s Island and the famously known Fogo Island are found within this east Newfoundland riding boundaries.

History

Nearly three-quarters of the Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame riding is comprised of the former riding of Bonavista-Gander-Grand Falls-Windsor, with the remainder coming from the former ridings of Humber-St. Barbe-Baie Verte and Random-Burin-St. George’s.

It was the first riding to be called as part of the Liberal’s red wave in Atlantic Canada.

