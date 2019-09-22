Canada election: Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame riding

Voters in Coast of Bays–Central–Notre Dame elected Liberal Scott Simms as their MP in the 2015 election.

This riding is a Liberal stronghold, with the area sending a Liberal to Ottawa for every election since 2004.

Scott Simms is currently the longest serving MP representing a riding in Newfoundland and Labrador and has been elected for five straight terms. He’ll attempt to be elected again during the 2019 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Scott Simms (Incumbent)

Conservative: Alex Bracci

NDP: TBD

Green: Byron White

Rhino: Donovan Snow

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

St. John’s Island and the famously known Fogo Island are found within this east Newfoundland riding boundaries.

History

Nearly three-quarters of the Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame riding is comprised of the former riding of Bonavista-Gander-Grand Falls-Windsor, with the remainder coming from the former ridings of Humber-St. Barbe-Baie Verte and Random-Burin-St. George’s.

It was the first riding to be called as part of the Liberal’s red wave in Atlantic Canada.