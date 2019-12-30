Cat survives early morning fire in Annapolis Valley

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia fire department says a cat escaped unharmed from a house fire early Monday morning.

Fire crews received a call at 8:30 a.m. of a blaze at a two-storey residence on Bishop Mountain Road in North Kingston, N.S.

In a phone interview with Global News, Kingston fire Chief Watson Armstrong says a firefighter had to leave the scene to receive medical attention.

“A firefighter was taken away by ambulance as a precaution,” says Armstrong.

No further information has been provided on the state of the firefighter.

No other injuries have been reported.

According to an emailed press release by Canadian Red Cross spokesperson Dan Bedell, the organisation is assisting a displaced family of two as a result of the fire.

“A woman and her adult son rented the house,” says Bedell. “Their landlord is providing alternate lodging and Canadian Red Cross volunteers have assisted both with emergency purchases like food and clothing.”

Fire departments from Middleton, Nictaux and Aylesford also responded to the call of the incident.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.